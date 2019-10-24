A Second Season of gen:LOCK Will Debut on HBO Max

What started on Rooster Teeth is about to go to the max. HBO Max, to be exact.

gen:LOCK, the Michael B. Jordan voiced and produced anime series, has just been picked up for a second season and the episodes will premiere on the new Warner Bros. streaming service, HBO Max. The episodes will find their way to Rooster Teeth 90 days later.

“We are proud to bring gen:LOCK’s bold vision, inventive style, and extraordinary cast to HBO Max, and to build on the success that our partners at Rooster Teeth and Outlier Society have crafted so skillfully,” Billy Wee, senior vice president original animation for HBO Max, said in a press release.

Featuring the voices of Jordan, David Tennant, Maisie Williams, and Dakota Fanning, gen:LOCK “tells the story of an oppressive authoritarian force that threatens to conquer the world. A daring team is recruited to pilot a new form of devastating mecha, but they must be willing to sacrifice everything to save the world.”

In a world where streaming services like Netflix, Hulu, and Amazon are, or will soon be, facing competition from CBS All Access, Apple TV+, Disney+, Peacock, and so many others, HBO Max is doing its best to make itself a must-have. gen:LOCK may be one small example, but with the recent acquisitions of Adventure Time, The Boondocks, Sesame Street as well as the Studio Ghibli library, it’s carving out a nice niche for itself, especially in animation and family programming.

No release date was announced for gen:LOCK season two but HBO Max is set to launch next year.

