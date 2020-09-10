A RoboCop Prequel Series Could Be in the Works

Just... don’t expect RoboCop to actually be in it. Image : Orion Pictures

Morning Spoilers

Jennifer Lawrence and Rob Morgan are going to play apocalyptic astronomers in Netflix’s new disaster movie. Giancarlo Esposito teases an almighty clash for Moff Gideon in The Mandalorian. Plus, what’s to come on The 100 and Raised by Wolves. To me, my spoilers!



Illustration : Jim Cooke

Don’t Look Up

Jennifer Lawrence and Rob Morgan have been cast as the two “low-level astronomers” forced to go on a press tour to warn mankind of an extinction-level comet in Adam McKay’s upcoming Netflix movie, Don’t Look Up.

A Babysitter’s Guide to Monster Hunting

Bloody-Disgusting has our first look at A Babysitter’s Guide to Monster Hunting, an upcoming Netflix film from Rachel Talalay in which “an international secret society of babysitters protect kids with special powers from monsters.”

2067

Kodi Smit-McPhee (Nightcrawler in the latest X-Men movies) is sent to the future in order to find a cure for a disease caused by synthetic oxygen in the trailer for 2067.

RoboCop Prequel Series

During a recent interview with MovieHole, RoboCop screenwriter Ed Neumeier revealed he’s working on a prequel series focusing on the life of a young Dick Jones.

I’m working at MGM on it. With any luck, if MGM is willing, if we can find the partners, if we can get this pilot made, if we can convince a bunch of people. It has all the cool stuff about RoboCop except no RoboCop. It’s going to be about the evolution of Richard Jones to Dick Jones, the story of OCP and how the world moves into the future, how the corporate world behaves.

The Mandalorian

Giancarlo Esposito promised “an iconic battle” between Moff Gideon and Din Djarin is forthcoming in a recent interview with Entertainment Weekly.

I’ll be going toe-to-toe with Mando. It’s an iconic battle. I want to disarm him mentally as well. Who knows? Maybe there’s an opportunity to get him to fight some battles for me. You may think I’m a villain, but I’m trying to harness some energy and some powers for a path that could be best for all. You’ll get to see him be somewhat diplomatic and more of a manipulator.

Raised By Wolves

Spoiler TV has synopses for episodes four and five of Raised By Wolves.

EPISODE 104: Nature’s Course – Thursday, September 10 Directed by Luke Scott

Father (Abubakar Salim) tries to teach the children how to hunt some of Kepler-22b’s mysterious creatures for food. Meanwhile, the Mithraic make a stunning discovery that potentially fulfills a Mithraic prophecy, and a debate about how to proceed ignites a conflict between Marcus (Travis Fimmel) and the Mithraic leader, Ambrose (Steve Wall).

EPISODE 105: Infected Memory – Thursday, September 10 Directed by Sergio Mimica-Gezzan

Marcus (Travis Fimmel) moves forward with a plan to rescue the Mithraic children, but first he has to find them. Back at the settlement, Campion (Winta McGrath) and Paul (Felix Jamieson) bond while on a hunting expedition with Father (Abubakar Salim), and Mother (Amanda Collin) attempts to learn more about her origins.

The 100

Finally, Jessica Harmon directs “A Sort of Homecoming, ” next week’s episode of The 100.

Banner art by Jim Cooke.