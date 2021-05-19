Vindicators, Vassemble! Screenshot : Adult Swim

Supernova. Max Rails. Croco u bot. Million Ants. These are names everyone knows... assuming they’ve watched the Rick and Morty episode “Vindicators 3: The Return of Worldender” and have a decent memory. Now the Rickiverse’s premiere superhero team is returning for their own web series, which is pretty impressive given that most of them are dead.



Advertisement

The Vindicators leads a quartet of Adult Swim digital miniseries spun off from popular shows like Aqua Teen Hunger Force, Robot Chicken, and Your Pretty Face Is Going to Hell. Let’s start with The Vindicators, however, because 1) they’re so good they’ve already had their own comics, and 2) it’s the only one that has this very good promo video:

The official description is just as vague and less funny: “Answer the Vindibeacon and join your old pals Supernova, Vance Maxiumus, Alan Rails, Crocubot, and Noob Noob as they fight crime, avert genocides, and yuk it up without Rick and Morty.” There’s no word on how these Vindicators, most of whom were killed in their one and only R&M episode, are back, although this could be taking place in the past, or in another part of the multiverse, or the R&M team just doesn’t care about offering an explanation (my money’s on #3).

Here are the other three spinoff miniseries descriptions:

Alabama Jackson – Donald Faison is Alabama Jackson, a smooth-talking time traveler who lands in exactly the wrong place at the wrong time, every time. If he can survive the past long enough to get back to the present, he just might find something he wasn’t looking for—himself. [This is the Robot Chicken spinoff.]

Donald Faison is Alabama Jackson, a smooth-talking time traveler who lands in exactly the wrong place at the wrong time, every time. If he can survive the past long enough to get back to the present, he just might find something he wasn’t looking for—himself. [This is the Robot Chicken spinoff.] Aquadonk Side Pieces – Aquadonk Side Pieces is the long-awaited continuation of the beloved Adult Swim animated series Aqua Teen Hunger Force where fans will be bestowed with the gift of learning what happens in the later lives of various side characters and villains such as t he Mooninites, t he Plutonians, MC Pee Pants, t he Frat Aliens, Happy Time Harry, Handbanana, and t he Cybernetic Ghost of Christmas Past.

Aquadonk Side Pieces is the long-awaited continuation of the beloved Adult Swim animated series Aqua Teen Hunger Force where fans will be bestowed with the gift of learning what happens in the later lives of various side characters and villains such as t he Mooninites, t he Plutonians, MC Pee Pants, t he Frat Aliens, Happy Time Harry, Handbanana, and t he Cybernetic Ghost of Christmas Past. Your Pretty Face Is Going to Hell – Hell is eternal, and so is the beloved Emmy-nominated cult show Your Pretty Face is Going to Hell as it returns for a fifth season, this time in animated internet shorts. Cruel boss Satan (Matt Servitto), bumbling demon Gary (Henry Zebrowski), and all your other favorites return in America’s beloved workplace comedy set in hell. Expect more laughs, more gore, and maybe a talking animal. Seems like it’s a cartoon they should add a talking animal. Maybe a fish?

G/O Media may get a commission Exclusive for new customers Caliper CBD $35 at Caliper Use the promo code KINJATEN

Each of the four miniseries will run eight to 10 episodes, and be available on all of Adult Swim’s various digital platforms. As for dates, the only one we have is for Aquadonk Side Pieces, which is coming out later this year, but given how infrequently new seasons of Rick & Morty are released, any extra R&M content is extremely welcome.

For more, make sure you’re following us on our Instagram @io9dotcom.

