Emily Blunt in A Quiet Place Part II. Screenshot : Paramount Pictures

If it seems like forever ago that we got the first teaser for A Quiet Place Part II, well—it was December 2019, with the first trailer dropping in January 2020. But the much-delay ed, much-anticipated horror sequel seems set for its May 28 opening, and today’s final trailer suggests the wait will have been worth it.

The new trailer doesn’t do much to show what we haven’t seen before. There’s flashbacks to the horrifying moments the sound-seeking creatures first descended on humanity (letting director/writer John Krasinski step in front of the camera once more), as well as the travails of the Abbot family (Emily Blunt, Millicent Simmonds, and Noah Jupe) in the present, as they attempt to reach out to surviving pockets of humans in the apocalyptic wastes.

To go with the new trailer, anew behind-the-scenes featurette has been released, in which Krasinski and Blunt tease just why it’ll be worth venturing back into a theater (and only a theater) when the movie is out.

A Quiet Place Part II also stars Cillian Murphy and Djimon Hounsou as new characters. Also returning, of course: an Earth stuffed with aliens that will attack anything that makes a sound.

A Quiet Place Part II opens in theaters May 28.

