Hollywood studios are still trying to figure out the balance between theatrical and streaming in a post-covid-19 world and Paramount is carving its own niche.

The company just announced that two of its biggest upcoming titles, A Quiet Place Part II (previously delayed because of covid-19) and Mission: Impossible 7, will still debut in theaters, but then come to the Paramount+ (previously CBS All Access) streaming service only 45 days later. That window is as tight as Hollywood has ever seen for a big-budget blockbuster but this strategy is a hybrid of the ones other studios have adopted.

Warner Bros., for example, is releasing its 2021 films in theaters and on the HBO Max streaming service on the same day (for no additional cost) . Disney is taking certain titles and debuting them on the Disney+ streaming service, some with an additional fee (like the upcoming Raya and the Last Dragon) and others now (like Soul).

This isn’t Paramount’s first move with their movies during the pandemic. Titles such as Trial of the Chicago 7, Coming 2 America, and The Lovebirds, were all sold to other streamers.

A Quiet Place Part II was originally supposed to be released in March of last year and became one of the first (of many) films to be delayed due to covid-19. It’s since moved around multiple times, and is now scheduled for release on September 17, which would put it on Paramount+ sometime in early November. Mission Impossible 7 starring Tom Cruise is currently filming and aiming at a November 19 release, which would put it on the streamer in early January. We’ll bring you more as we know it.

