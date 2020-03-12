We come from the future
A Quiet Place 2's Release Has Been Postponed, According to Director John Krasinski

Beth Elderkin
Regan Abbott (Millicent Simmonds) goes on the offensive.
Image: Paramount Pictures (YouTube)

A Quiet Place director and star John Krasinski has revealed that the sequel to his smash horror film, A Quiet Place 2, is being temporarily pulled from the release schedule because of coronavirus concerns—without any word about when we can expect it in theaters.

In a statement posted to Twitter, Krasinski said he was moving A Quiet Place 2 from its planned March 20 release date. He said he wanted to make sure that fans were able to experience the sequel in theaters together, something that’s been made difficult because of the coronavirus pandemic. He didn’t offer a new release date but noted how he hopes it will be “soon.”

Here’s his statement in full:

To all our A Quiet Place fans,

One of the things I’m most proud of is that people have said our movie is one you have to see all together. Well due to ever-changing circumstances of what’s going on in the world around us, now is clearly not the right time to do that. As insanely excited as we are for all of you to see this movie... I’m gonna wait to release the film til we CAN all see it together! So here’s do our group movie date! See you soon!

A Quiet Place 2 stars Emily Blunt, Millicent Simmonds, and Noah Jupe as a family struggling to survive an alien invasion where humans are hunted based on sound. With their father (Krasinski) gone and a new baby to take care of, Evelyn (Blunt) brings her children outside of their home base and seeks out help in the bigger world. They do come across other people, including a new character played by Cillian Murphy, but they find that some have gone to dire (or even dangerous) lengths to keep themselves alive.

This is the latest in a series of films that have been delayed because of the rising coronavirus epidemic, including James Corden’s Peter Rabbit 2 and the latest James Bond film, No Time To Die.

Video Editor and Staff Writer at io9.

