Some wild rumors about The Batman are quashed. Quentin Tarantino still wants to make his sweary Star Trek. Peter Parker ponders plans in a new Far From Home clip. Plus, a sneaky tease for a very good boy on Titans, a new look at Monsters at Work’s hero, and Kate Kane rebels in a new Batwoman TV spot. Spoilers away!



A Quiet Place 2

In a recent interview with Indiewire, actor Bryan Tyree Henry teased “we’re going to get a few answers” regarding the film’s mysterious alien invaders.

I think that we’re going to get a few answers to the origin of where and how this whole thing happened. I think that people want to know that. But I think you’re just going to see another side of it…more of humanity that survived this thing in this next story.

The SpongeBob Movie: It’s a Wonderful Sponge

THR has word Awkwafina and Reggie Watts have joined the cast of It’s A Wonderful Sponge in undisclosed roles, while Cyndi Lauper has been hired to write the film’s original songs. Hans Zimmer has also been tapped to compose the score.

The Spice Girls

In the same article, THR reports Sony Animation is now developing an animated film starring the Spice Girls from producer Simon Fuller and screenwriters Karen McCullah and Kiwi Smith. Melanie Brown (Scary), Emma Bunton (Baby), Melanie Chisholm (Sporty), Geri Halliwell (Ginger) and Victoria Beckham (Posh) have all signed on to star. Maybe it’s still superhero themed, as originally pitched!

The Batman

Macaulay Culkin denied recent rumors he’s in talks to play the Joker in Matt Reeves’ The Batman on Instagram. Also, there were rumors Macaulay Culkin was in talks to play the Joker in The Batman?

In related “actor would like to continue working in field of acting” news, Dave Bautista stated he would gladly “accept” the role of Bane on Twitter.

Advertisement





Ant-Man 3

Paul Rudd recently spoke to Yahoo! about Marvel having any plans for a third Ant-Man movie.

I don’t know. You need to make a call to the top brass and start a campaign to make it happen.

The Banana Splits

Syfy’s upcoming made-for-television horror movie based on The Banana Splits Adventure Hour has been rated R by the MPAA for “horror violence and gore.” [Bloody-Disgusting]

Quentin Tarantino’s Star Trek

Quentin Tarantino also confirmed to Empire his Star Trek film will be, as reported years ago, profanity-laden and rated R.

It’s an R-rated movie. If I do it, it’ll be R-rated... There’s a script that exists for it now. I need to weigh in on it, but I haven’t been able to do that yet.

Toy Story 4

Woody and Buzz catch up with Bo-Peep in a new clip from Toy Story 4.

Spider-Man: Far From Home

Peter plans to tell Michelle how he feels in a new TV spot for Spider-Man: Far From Home.









Don’t Look Deeper

Don Cheadle will star alongside Emily Mortimer and Helena Howard in Don’t Look Deeper, a new series from Catherine Hardwicke and Jeffrey Leiber concerning a high school senior discovering she isn’t human. [Variety]

Tell Me a Story

TV Line has word Paul Wesley will return for the “princess-themed” second season of Tell Me a Story, putting “modern-day spins” on Beauty and the Beast, Sleeping Beauty, and Cinderella. Wesley will play Tucker, “a struggling novelist who spends his sleepless nights toiling away in a secluded cabin in the woods and his days trying to prove he’s good enough for his beautiful fiancée.”

Titans

Deadline reports Natalie Gumede (Doctor Who, Jekyll & Hyde) has been cast as Lex Luthor’s bodyguard, Mercy Graves, in the second season of Titans.

In related news, Superboy actor Joshua Orpin shared a behind-the-scenes photo of an incredibly good boy, Krypto the Superdog, on set.



Legacies

In conversation with TV Guide, showrunner Julie Plec revealed an “old, old, old-word vampire” will be joining the cast of Legacies second season.

We’re really excited about a new character that we’re introducing. We really want to bring in an old, old, old-world vampire. We made the rule for our school that the vampires who go to our school actually need to be teenagers...not hundreds of years [old] because then you get into some creepy math. But we want to introduce a vampire who kind of got desiccated when he was 17 in maybe the 15th century and now wakes up in the 21st century and realizes that all the rules of being a vampire have changed and that he does not fit in into this very modern world.

Monsters At Work



Voice actor Ben Feldman has our first look at the upcoming Monsters, Inc. animated series—namely his character, Tylor Tuskmon.

Agents of SHIELD

The tenth episode of season six is titled, “The Leap,” according to Spoiler TV.

Batwoman

Finally, Kate Kane helps the homeless in a teaser for Batwoman.

