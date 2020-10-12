It’s Prime Day!
We come from the future
Toys and Collectibles

A Powerful, Glowing Star Wars Poster Is Like Poetry, It Rhymes

germainlussier
Germain Lussier
Filed to:Star Wars
Two bookends of the life of Luke Skywalker, seen in crops of a new poster by Mark Englert.
Image: Bottleneck/Acme
When I first saw this brand new Star Wars poster, it made me emotional.

Now, I’m a big softie, especially when it comes to Star Wars and nostalgia. That’s important to know. But artist Mark Englert has so simply, so beautifully, captured two amazing moments in the life and death of Luke Skywalker that when I saw it, I got choked up. For real.

io9 is honored to exclusively reveal The Destiny of a Jedi by Mark Englert. This 12 x 36 screenprint, a collaboration between Bottleneck Gallery and Acme Archives, will be released as a $50 timed edition starting at noon EST Tuesday October 13 until 11:59 p.m. EST Sunday October 18. The edition will be determined by how many are ordered.

Much like Englert’s Last Jedi poster, this one brings two unforgettable moments together. At first glance, you see this. The powerful moment in The Rise of Skywalker when Force Ghost Luke raises his X-Wing for Rey.

The Destiny of the Jedi by Mark Englert, Regular view 1
Image: Bottleneck/Acme

Underneath that, exposed with glow in the dark inks, is the mirror of that moment: when Yoda brought that same X-Wing out of a Dagobah swamp, revealing to Luke the power of the Force

The Destiny of the Jedi by Mark Englert, Regular view 2
Image: Bottleneck/Acme

Here’s a GIF that gives you a better idea.

The Destiny of the Jedi by Mark Englert
Image: Bottleneck/Acme
Now, if you prefer The Empire Strikes Back version over The Rise of Skywalker, there’s also a variant edition limited to 150. It’s $60 and will go on sale at the same time

The Destiny of the Jedi by Mark Englert, variant
Image: Bottleneck/Acme
I’m not a fan of The Rise of Skywalker as a movie, but this poster definitely represents that promise of that film. On film, the emotional connection is certainly attempted but only partially achieved. This poster, with its multiple levels, feels like everything I hoped Episode IX would have been. Maybe that’s just me.

The poster will be available on the Bottleneck Gallery site.

For more, make sure you’re following us on our Instagram @io9dotcom.

Germain Lussier

Entertainment Reporter for io9/Gizmodo

DISCUSSION