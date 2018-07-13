Image: TruTv

An all-star comedy cast has assembled for truTV’s new horror comedy anthology series, Bobcat Goldthwait’s Misfits & Monsters, which premiered earlier this week with an episode starring Seth Green and a menacing cartoon bear. Now, io9 has an exclusive first look at next week’s episode.



This installment, set in the 1970s, is titled “Face in the Car Lot,” and it’s about wealthy, straight-shootin’ salesman Del Wainwright (Anchorman’s David Koechner), who decides to run for president despite his checkered past and, shall we say, unusual personal quirks. This scene co-stars Dave Foley as Bud, the cowboy hat-wearing campaign strategist who thinks Del would be the perfect candidate, even after he finds out—well, you’ll see.

Bobcat Goldthwait’s Misfits & Monsters runs Wednesday nights on truTV; check out what happens next for the candidate when “Face in the Car Lot” airs on July 18.