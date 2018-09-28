Photo: Ryan Reynolds (Fox)

You know. ‘Tis the season.



As part of a slew of movie release date updates, Fox just momentarily set the hearts of every Deadpool fan on fire by dating an “Untitled Deadpool Movie” for release on December 21, 2018. But, instead, it turns out the film is simply a re-release of Deadpool 2—and not the recent and altogether much more violent extended cut of the film. According to Deadline, it is instead a new, PG-13 release presumably to entice families to come celebrate the festive season with the merc with a mouth.

Advertisement

Ryan Reynolds confirmed the news on Instagram with an image that appears to be from newly-shot footage of Deadpool retelling the events of Deadpool 2 as a bedtime story to a grown-up Fred Savage, Princess Bride-style, as a framing device:

We’ve reached out to Fox to confirm details about the new cut of Deadpool 2, and any potential new footage it may contain—we’ll update this post if we learn more.

Advertisement

Interestingly, this new cut of Deadpool 2 is actually replacing Alita: Battle Angel on Fox’s release schedule, which will now drop on February 14, 2019...the previous date of X-Men: Dark Phoenix, which will now instead release three months later on June 7, 2019.

Continuing on this chain of blockbuster dominos, the Gambit movie, god bless it, has another release date: this time moving away from June 7, 2019 (a release date it was never going to hit, considering it’s finally entering production early next year) for a much more likely March 13, 2020 date instead.