Image: Disney

Mary Poppins for Avengers: Endgame confirmed?

Whether or not the magic babysitter shows up to save the MCU’s day, the MCU is doing its part to help hers. Redditor MBilalZubairi noticed something pretty delightful at their local theater: a banner image promoting Mary Poppins Returns that makes use of Yondu, from Guardians of the Galaxy.



Referencing the Poppins-related gag from Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2, wherein Star-Lord compares Yondu to the Disney character, its appearance is a cute little nod to Mary Poppins’ cultural importance (and also to the fact that, wow, Disney owns everything, huh?).

Here’s the theater’s website if you want a better look (thanks for looking into it, Cinema Blend). There’s a possibility that this is some sort of surreal accident, but I’m hoping it’s just a really cute joke.



Mary Poppins Returns is in theaters now, and as for Yondu, well, uh, you’ll be missed.

