We come from the future
Trailer Frenzy

A New Walking Dead: World Beyond Trailer Hits the Road and Fights Some Zombies

Germain Lussier
Filed to:The Walking Dead: World Beyond
The Walking Dead: World BeyondThe Walking DeadAMCzombiesTelevision
423
4
Save
The stars of The Walking Dead: World Beyond.
Photo: AMC
Trailer FrenzyA special place to find the newest trailers for movies and TV shows you're craving.
PrevNextView All

Imagine the zombie apocalypse was all you knew. Your parents may remember a time when society was normal, but for your generation, the zombies are normal. In recent years, that’s become one of the more interesting ideas on The Walking Dead, and now it’s the subject of its own show, The Walking Dead: World Beyond.

The third iteration of the zombie hit premieres on AMC April 12, and with last night’s return of the main Walking Dead, a few new teasers for the show were released. One was a colorful tone piece, showing off a bit of the show’s more youthful vibe, but the second was the main event. It’s got lots of new footage, characters and a real sense of the scope and drive of this new show.

Advertisement

Check it out.

Yes, as previously announced, that’s Julia Ormond in there. She plays the leader of some kind of powerful force, which you see in action in the above trailer, flying in on a helicopter and mowing down some walkers. How that group fits in with the rest of the story remains unclear, as well as how or if this show will tie in with the others. But, for fans of The Walking Dead universe, this new angle on that world is damn sure intriguing.

Advertisement

The Walking Dead: World Beyond premieres April 12.

For more, make sure you’re following us on our Instagram @io9dotcom.

Advertisement
Germain Lussier

Entertainment Reporter for io9/Gizmodo

Share This Story

Get our newsletter

More from Gizmodo

You Can Thank Japan for Inventing Convenient Sliced Mayonnaise

Doctor Who Answers the Despair of the Cybermen With Hope...of the Cybermen?

In a Stunning Reversal, Company Realizes Its Giant Oil Sands Project Is a Poor Investment

Iran Denies Cover-Up After Lawmaker Contradicts Official Coronavirus Figures, Says 50 Dead