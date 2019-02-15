Image: Warner Bros.

With Bumblebee behind it and generally seen as being more successful than its cinematic predecessors, the Transformers franchise is enjoying something of a renaissance, and it’s about to spread to a smaller screen near you very, very soon.

Deadline reports that Netflix and Rooster Teeth are partnering to produce Transformers: War for Cybertron, a multi-part, animated series that will explore the earliest days of the great conflict between Autobots and Deceptions that tore their world apart and forced the Cybertronians to seek out the energon of other planets. Transformers: Power of the Primes writer FJ DeSanto is set to showrun the series, which will be produced by Polygon Pictures.

According to a statement provided to Deadline, when War for Cybertron will premiere on Netflix in 2020, it’ll introduce a completely new style to the world of Transformers and explore parts of the mythos fans have never seen. We’ll bring you more as we know it.

