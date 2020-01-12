A New Trailer Teases the End of Crisis on Infinite Earths

Stephen Amell as the Arrow. Image : CW

And the fate of one Oliver Queen.

Shared by Stephen Amell on Twitter, this new teaser, a cinematic-style trailer for the final moments of the CW’s Crisis on Infinite Earths, is full of dread. The final battle with the Anti-Monitor is here, and, as Ollie is told, every fight he’s ever had has led him here. But what happens after, one wonders?

Advertisement

The cost of fighting the Anti-Monitor has already been high. What more are our heroes going to have to give up? Is anybody else gonna make the big heroic sacrifice?

Crisis on Infinite Earths wraps up on the CW next Tuesday.

For more, make sure you’re following us on our Instagram @io9dotcom.