Hulu’s upcoming horror series Castle Rock draws from the reservoir of Stephen King fiction, pulling together people, places, and powers that have shown up in various creations by the horror maestro. A new teaser for the show gives us a taste of how bleak it’s going to be when it starts on July 25.

[Full disclosure: One-time io9 writer—and my good friend—Marc Bernardin was a writer on the first season of Castle Rock.]

Unveiled at Entertainment Weekly, the Castle Rock trailer looks like it’s jumping across multiple episodes to give a tonal overview of the series.

Bill Skarsgård is in there as a character who isn’t Pennywise the Clown, along with Sissy Spacek as Ruth Deaver, the adoptive mother of main character Henry Deaver (Andre Holland). It’s going to be a rather fun parlor game to see just how much King stuff will be layered into Castle Rock. We can all start playing when the show starts airing in late July.

