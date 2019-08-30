Image: Paramount

Trailer Frenzy A special place to find the newest trailers for movies and TV shows you're craving.

August 29, Judgment Day, has come and gone. So now that the world is still here, a new Terminator: Dark Fate trailer is our reward.

Though we saw a bunch of very intriguing new footage in the Comic-Con footage, this new look at Tim Miller’s continuation of the Terminator franchise has more action, more effects, and still absolutely no hint of what the story of this movie is. Which, honestly, is kind of refreshing.

Advertisement

Here’s the trailer.

Seriously, what’s going on here? It looks awesome, but how did destroying Skynet not work? And who is this girl that’s so important? Where’s John?

Thankfully, since Judgment Day has passed, we only have two months left until we find out. Terminator: Dark Fate opens November 1.

Here’s the new poster.

Image: Paramount

Advertisement

For more, make sure you’re following us on our new Instagram @io9dotcom.