Curiouser and curiouser. Screenshot : Netflix

Hard to believe it’s been almost two years since we spent time with the kids from Hawkins, Indiana on Netflix’s Stranger Things. Harder to believe still that it was over a year ago Netflix released the first teaser for the upcoming fourth season, which saw Sheriff Hopper (David Harbour) in Russia, just where we assumed he was at the end of last season.



A lot has happened in the world since that, of course, but it seems the streamer is ready to give us some more. Wednesday we saw this cryptic video flashing a few, weird images with the message “Due to technical difficulties, Hawkins National Laboratory will be closed until further notice. We will be back in service tomorrow at 9:00 a.m. ET.” That time has come and here’s what the Hawkins National Laboratory has in store.

We always knew there were more test subjects, one appeared in the series and a few have been explored in the Dark Horse comics, but this is a curious look at what may be to come to be sure. Will the others want to help our Stranger Things gang or will they be working against them. Right now everyone thinks Hopper is dead, but now that we know he’d been captured and brought to Russia, we’re sure they’ll be some rescue attempt made. The Byers were leaving Hawkins at the end of last season, with a powerless Eleven in tow, opening up the show to a much wider world. Oh, and something like the Demogorgon was back despite the kids saving the world yet again. There’s going to be plenty of ground to cover when Stranger Things 4 is back in the coming months.

