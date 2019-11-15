A New Star Wars Holiday Special Will Happen if Jon Favreau Has His Way

If there’s news about upcoming movies and television you’re not supposed to know, you’ll find it in here.

Patrick Wilson offers u pdates on Aquaman 2 and The Conjuring 3. Carnival Row adds to its cast for season two . Plus a plethora of DC/CW superhero updates coming your way. Spoilers away!



Advertisement

Master

Deadline reports Regina Hall is attached to star in Master, a forthcoming supernatural horror film from Amazon Studios in which “two African American women at a predominantly white college in Massachusetts” start to experience “haunting activities ingrained in the history of the school.” Hall will play a character named Gail Bishop, the school’s “queer, black master” who “must manage her campus as instances of racism cause tensions while students and faculty are haunted by sinister supernatural forces.”

The Conjuring 3

Speaking with THR, Patrick Wilson described The Conjuring 3 as “a different beast. Pun intended.”

The process [of making Conjuring 3] was fantastic, and it’s a much different feel. “It’s still the same bones; it’s still very much Ed and Lorraine. Again, we are pushing our characters to places they haven’t gone, but the film will be a really nice addition because it’s definitely a different beast. Pun intended.

Advertisement

Aquaman 2

In the same interview, Wilson promised James Wan is conceptually “pushing it even further” with Aquaman 2.

I’m slightly briefed [on Orm-related matters]. I just throw a little dart here and there. I’ll say, ‘So, what about this?’ and [James Wan will] say, ‘Well, this is what I’m thinking.’ I can tell you that even his concepts for Aquaman 2 are pushing it even further.

Advertisement

Prince of Cats

THR reports Spike Lee is attached to direct a film adaptation of Ron Wimberly’s graphic novel, Prince of Cats, a hip-hop retelling of Romeo & Juliet for Legendary.

Advertisement

Untitled Andy Weird Project

According to Deadline, Phil Lord and Chris Miller have acquired the story rights to “an original idea” from The Martian author, Andy Weir. Regrettably, no details on the story are available at this time.

Advertisement

Trolls: World Tour

“Hard Rock Trolls” wage war on different musical genres in the latest trailer for Trolls: World Tour. It’s Disco Demolition Night as enforced by the Stone Protectors!

Carnival Row

Jay Ali has joined the second season of Carnival Row as series regular Kaine, “a Faerie allied with the Black Raven criminal gang, alongside [Cara] Delevingne’s Vignette.”

Advertisement

[Deadline]

The Star Wars Holiday Special

In conversation with Variety, Jon Favreau reiterated he’s legitimately interested in directing a second Star Wars Holiday Special for Disney+.

Oh I would definitely be interested in doing a holiday special. And I’m not going to say who I would be interested in. But one of the people is the member of the cast in an upcoming episode of the show. So we’ll leave it at that for now. I’ve been thinking about it. It’s ready, the ideas are ready. I think it could be really fun. Not as part of this, but there’s an excitement around it because it was so fun and weird, and off and not connected to what Star Wars was in the theater. The Mandalorian cartoon, the Boba Fett cartoon, from the holiday special was definitely a point of inspiration for what we did in the show.

Advertisement

Here’s a bit of that inspiration he’s referencing.

Arrow

Marc Guggenheim revealed the final two words of spoken dialogue in Arrow’s series finale on Twitter.

Advertisement

Elsewhere, various cast members reflect on the series’ end through social media.



Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

We also have a synopsis for “Purgatory., ” the December 3 episode of Arrow which sees the return of Byron Mann as Yao Fei Gulong.

BYRON MANN GUEST STARS – Oliver’s (Stephen Amell) mission takes him to Lian Yu where he tries to ignore the repercussions of the looming Crisis until he receives help from an old friend. Meanwhile, a united Team Arrow faces a recognizable villain. James Bamford directed the episode written by Rebecca Bellotto & Rebecca Rosenberg (#807). Original airdate 12/3/2019.

Advertisement

[Spoiler TV]

Titans



Flickering Myth has images from “E.L._.O., ” the next episode of Titans. Click through for more.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Riverdale

KSiteTV also has images from “In Treatment, ” the December 4 episode of Riverdale. Head over there to see the rest.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Batwoman

Kate and Alice “continue their sister/nemesis dance” in the synopsis for “A Mad Tea-Party, ” the December 1 episode of Batwoman.

Kate (Ruby Rose) and Alice (Rachel Skarsten) continue their sister/nemesis dance, while Alice and Mouse (guest star Sam Littlefield) construct their most evil plan yet. Mary (Nicole Kang) invites Kate to a special event honoring Catherine (Elizabeth Anweis) and Jacob (Dougray Scott) makes a decision that leaves Kate perplexed. Meagan Tandy and Camrus Johnson also star. Holly Dale directed the episode written by Nancy Kiu (#109). Original airdate 12/1/2019.

Advertisement

[Spoiler TV]

Supergirl

Kara’s fight with Mitch Pileggi continues in the synopsis for “The Wrath of Rama Khan, ” the mid-season finale of Supergirl.

Supergirl’s (Melissa Benoist) struggle against Leviathan reaches a boiling point as she faces off against Rama Khan (guest star Mitch Pileggi). Meanwhile, as Lena (Katie McGrath) and Hope (Andrea Brooks) work to launch Project Non Nocere, Hope proves to be an invaluable asset to Lena. Marcus Stokes directed the episode written by Lindsay Struman & Jessica Kardos (#508). Original airdate 12/1/2019.

Advertisement

[Spoiler TV]

Black Lightning

Black Lightning takes on the ASA in the synopsis for “The Book of Resistance: Chapter Three: Pale Horse” airing December 2.

Black Lightning (Cress Williams) goes up against the ASA. Meanwhile, Tobias (Marvin Jones III) continues to manipulate Lynn (Christine Adams). Nafessa Williams, China Anne McClain, James Remar, Damon Gupton and Jordan Calloway also star. Neema Barnette directed the episode written by Jake Waller (#308). Original airdate 12/2/2019.

Advertisement

[Spoiler TV]

The Flash

“The Last Temptation of Barry Allen” concludes in the synopsis for Part II.

THE EPIC CONCLUSION OF THE TWO-PART MID-SEASON FINALE - With The Flash (Grant Gustin) freshly infected by the monstrous Bloodwork (guest star Sendhil Ramamurthy), Iris (Candice Patton) and Cisco (Carlos Valdes) battle to help Barry take control of himself before he’s lost forever to Ramsey’s influence. Meanwhile, the rest of Team Flash fight to reclaim control of Central City from Bloodwork’s growing army. Michael Nankin directed the episode written by Kristen Kim & Joshua V. Gilbert (#608). Original airdate 12/3/2019.

Advertisement

[Spoiler TV]

Nancy Drew

The Drew Crew “take a supernatural detour into the metaphysical world” in the synopsis for “The Path of Shadows” airing December 4.

Nancy (Kennedy McMann) and the Drew Crew discover that the car wreck that left one of their own at death’s door was no accident. While simultaneously hoping to solve the crime, the crew investigates the physical evidence of sabotage to the car and take a supernatural detour into the metaphysical world. Scott Wolf, Leah Lewis, Maddison Jaizani, Tunji Kasim, Alex Sacon, Riley Smith and Alvina August also star. Alexis Ostrander directed the episode written by Jesse Stern (#108). Original airdate 12/4/2019.

Advertisement

[Spoiler TV]

Supernatural

Same and Dean go their separate ways in the synopsis for “Last Call, ” airing December 5.

Dean (Jensen Ackles) goes off on his own to take on a case. Meanwhile, Castiel (Misha Collins) has an idea of how he can help Sam (Jared Padalecki) track down God. Amyn Kaderali directed the episode written by Jeremy Adams (#1507). Original Airdate 12/5/2019.

Advertisement

[Spoiler TV]

Meanwhile, Lilith returns in the trailer for next week’s episode, “Golden Time. ”

Legacies

Complications arise while closing the Malivore portal in the synopsis for “It Will All Be Painfully Clear Soon Enough, ” the December 5 episode of Legacies.

After deciding that leaving town would be for the best, Hope (Danielle Rose Russell) gets pulled back in after Josie (Kaylee Bryant) comes up with a risky plan to close the Malivore portal. Elsewhere, Alaric (Matthew Davis) and Dorian (guest star Demetrius Bridges) make an alarming discovery about Professor Vardemus (guest star Alexis Denisof), while Rafael (Peyton Alex Smith) learns some upsetting news about Landon’s (Aria Shahghasemi) future. Jenny Boyd also stars. Lauren Petzke directed the episode written by Jimmy Mosqueda & Cynthia Adarkwa (#207). Original airdate 12/5/2019.

Advertisement

[Spoiler TV]

Elsewhere, a new monster appears in the trailer for next week’s episode, “That’s Nothing I Had to Remember .”

Charmed

Everyone’s worried about Maggie’s life choices in the synopsis for “The Rules of Engagement” airing December 6.

MID-SEASON FINALE – Maggie (Sarah Jeffery) makes a life-changing decision that her sisters and Harry (Rupert Evans) fear will destroy her. Madeleine Mantock, Melonie Diaz, Jordan Donica and Poppy Drayton also star. Kelli Williams directed the episode written by Zoe Marshall (#208). Original airdate 12/6/2019.

Advertisement

[Spoiler TV]

Evil

Finally, Kristin’s husband returns from Mount Everest (!) in the trailer for next week’s episode of Evil.

Banner art by Jim Cooke.