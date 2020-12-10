A New Sonic Series Is Apparently Speeding Its Way to Netflix

With the live-action Sonic the Hedgehog movie being as surprisingly solid as it was, Sega’s latest plans for the supersonic mammal hardly come as a surprise.
Today, Netflix announced that it’s greenlit a new 3D animated Sonic the Hedgehog series with a now-deleted tweet featuring some spiffy new vector art depicting the titular hedgehog.
The tweet’s sudden deletion and the overall lack of details announced about the series suggest that the news might have been meant to launch a little bit closer to this year’s Game Awards, which air tonight beginning at 6:30PM ET—but what’s a day for celebrating video games without a little accidental leak?
This story’s developing, and we’ll provide updates as they become available.
