A New Scream Movie Is Coming From the Team Behind Ready or Not

Ghostface may be making his return to the big screen, but it’s not quite clear what form the prank-calling slasher’s next chapter will take.

The Hollywood Reporter broke the news that Radio Silence—the filmmaking team comprised of directors Matthew Bettinelli-Olpin and Tyler Gillett, and producer Chad Villela—has teamed up with Spyglass and Lantern Entertainment to tackle the Scream franchise. However, while the article describes the film as a “reboot,” it also says “it is unclear whether it’s a reboot or a continuation of the story.” Frankly, it doesn’t even say it’s a movie, a consideration since Scream, which spawned three big-screen sequels, was most recently a TV show. But, considering Radio Silence are primarily filmmakers and are coming off the 2019 cult horror hit Ready or Not, that’s more or less implied.

What’s great about the Scream series is that it’s so self-aware and self-referential, it almost begs for a movie that does all of those things: a reboot, a sequel, a prequel, a legacy-sequel, whatever. The whole point of the franchise is to poke fun at the tropes of the horror genre, while also being a scary, fun horror movie on its own.

Obviously, this project is in the early stages but after years of rumors and speculation, there’s finally a solid attachment. It’ll be exciting to follow the rest of the film’s development and begin to figure out just what it’s gonna be.

