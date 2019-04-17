Photo: Amazon

Oh, so The Boys isn’t fucking around, huh?

That’s the vibe oozing from this new NSFW trailer for the upcoming Amazon series that’s executive produced by Seth Rogen and Evan Goldberg. Based on the Garth Ennis and Darick Robertson comic book, the show is about a world where superheroes are so popular and untouchable, a special band of people has to come together to put them in check. Here’s the trailer.

So, yes, that was a woman crushing a dude’s head with her legs. And yes, that was another guy miming a sex act with a dolphin. It looks like this eight-episode first season of The Boys is pulling no punches, and that’s exactly what we were hoping for.

The show premieres on Amazon Prime July 26.

