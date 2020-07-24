A New Lovecraft Country Trailer Reveals Monsters, Magic, and Mayhem

Like most things in Lovecraft Country, that does not look friendly. Screenshot : HBO

Trailer Frenzy A special place to find the newest trailers for movies and TV shows you're craving. Prev Next View All

We’ve gotten a couple of glimpses at Jordan Peele, J.J. Abrams, and Misha Green’s upcoming HBO adaptation of Matt Ruff’s Lovecraft Country. But today, ahead of tomorrow’s virtual San Diego Comic-Con panel: a full, and fully eerie, trailer for the much-anticipated series.



Advertisement

And it’s fantastic.

As fans of the book already know, Lovecraft Country is set in Jim Crow-era America and follows Atticus Black (Jonathan Majors) as he navigates both rampant racism and supernatural horrors on a road trip (joined by Courtney B. Vance as his uncle and Jurnee Smollet-Bell as his longtime friend) to track down his father (Michael Kenneth Williams). This quest also digs into Atticus’ complicated family background, involving a sinister cult, the mysteries of the universe, and some very powerful magical forces.

Advertisement

This trailer looks like the series will capture all the wonder and terror of the book with some added elements, too—and now we really can’t wait to feast our eyes on this one. Fortunately, the wait’s not long now: Lovecraft Country hits HBO on August 16.

G/O Media may get a commission 10% off Blue Light Glasses

For more, make sure you’re following us on our Instagram @io9dotcom.