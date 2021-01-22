Get ready to ride. Screenshot : Sony Pictures

Disney’s Peter Pan & Wendy has found its Mr. Smee. Godzilla is on the prowl in new Godzilla vs. Kong art. From Dusk Till Dawn is getting an animated addition. Plus, get a new sneak peek at Syfy’s Resident Alien. To me, my spoilers!



Peter Pan & Wendy

According to a new report from The Wrap, Jim Gaffigan has been cast as Mr. Smee in Disney’s Peter Pan & Wendy.

Five Eyes



Deadline reports Josh Hartnett will star alongside Jason Statham in Guy Ritchie’s latest MI5 spy-thriller, Five Eyes.

Ghostbusters: Afterlife



A recent episode of Spain’s MasterChef Junior revealed Muncher, a blue, Slimer-like entity with the body of tardigrade and the face of an old man set to appear in Ghostbusters: Afterlife. The video has since been pulled but head to /Film for a peek at the monstrosity .

Godzilla vs Kong

Legendary has also released a new teaser poster for Godzilla vs Kong, ahead of a new trailer debuting on Sunday, January 24.

Wrong Turn

The trees have eyes in the final trailer for the Wrong Turn reboot.

Bad Cupid

John Rhys -Davies plays the God of Love in the trailer for Bad Cupid, available on VOD February 12.

From Dusk Till Dawn: The Animated Series

In a recent interview with SFX Magazine—via (Games Radar)—Robert Rodriguez revealed a From Dusk Till Dawn animated series is now in development.

We did three seasons of that [live-action television series]. And now we’re looking towards, we’re developing an animated Dusk till Dawn.

Resident Alien

Finally, Syfy released a surprise teaser for Resident Alien during Saturday’s NFL playoff game, as well as a new message from Alan Tudyk, himself.

