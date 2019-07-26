Photo: The CW

Morning Spoilers If there’s news about upcoming movies and television you’re not supposed to know, you’ll find it in here.

John Barrowman is still banging the drum for a Torchwood revival. Get a look at the beginning of the very end in a glimpse of iZombie’s series finale. New Batwoman pictures give us our best look yet at the prototype Batsuit. Thora Birch’s mysterious Walking Dead villain is unmasked. Plus, George Lucas’ advice to Jon Favreau about The Mandalorian. Spoilers now!



Advertisement

Torchwood

In a new interview with The Radio Times, John Barrowman stated he briefly spoke to Russell T. Davies about a Doctor Who/Torchwood reunion movie starring himself, David Tennant and Billie Piper, because, of course he did:

I can’t remember what ceremony it was, but I was speaking to [Davies] – he’d picked up an award for A Very English Scandal – and we said: “Wouldn’t it be great if we could do a Torchwood or Doctor Who movie with [Captain] Jack, David [Tennant] and Billie [Piper]?” If I can boast, the three of us, we all call each other ‘The Golden Age’ [laughs]…The three of us made such an impact that people still talk about us to this day, which is great!

Advertisement

In the same interview, Barrowman stated some people think he’s a “bit of a dick” in frequently hyping the return of his character, Captain Jack.

I’m a big advocate for [a Torchwood revival], but I always seem to hit brick walls. I’ve been shut down many times in the past. There comes a point where one just sits back and waits to see what happens. We’ll have to wait and see! That’s why I always talk about Doctor Who and Captain Jack and stuff – some people think I’m being a bit of a dick for doing it, but I don’t give a shit. There’s a market out there and sometimes I think it’s being missed!

Advertisement

Halloween Kills/Halloween Ends

Speaking with /Film at the Television Critics Association, Danny McBride revealed he and director David Gordon Green had originally planned to film the two recently announced Halloween sequels back-to-back with the 2018 movie.

When we first were signed up for it, we were going to originally try to do three movies back-to-back. Ultimately, we were kind of all like let’s make sure we can do this one good. Then when we connected with people, we all decided let’s try to continue what we were going to do. It’s just a continuing story that’s got a beginning, middle and end. I’m excited to begin it. The middle is chaos and the ending is very satisfying.

Advertisement

McBride also denied Halloween Ends will officially conclude the Michael Myers saga.

I think no way and I wouldn’t want it [to end]. I feel like Michael Myers is such an iconic horror character, there’s a simplicity to why he’s scary that I think it will always be relevant for generations to come. I think we’re lucky enough to have a shot at it right now. I’m sure 10 years from now there’ll be another group of knuckleheads that think they have the answer to what they should do with Michael Myers next.

Advertisement

Rabid

Bloody-Disgusting has a new poster for the Soska Sisters’ remake of David Croenenberg’s Rabid.

Advertisement

Jacob’s Ladder

Michael Ealy fights off a pair of home-invading monsters in a new clip from the Jacob’s Ladder remake.





Farmhand

AMC is also adapting a new series based on Rob Guillory’s comic book, Farmhand, from Into the Badlands executive producer, LaToya Morgan. The story concerns the ins-and-outs of a farm that grows easily transplantable human organs exactly like vegetables. [TV Line]

Advertisement

The Mandalorian



Jon Favreau discussed the advice he received from George Lucas on how to tell Star Wars stories during a recent interview with GQ Middle East.

We had a long talk with each other. One thing he said to me was, ‘Remember, Jon, the real audience for all stories and all myths is the kids that are coming of age,’ because he’s really a Joseph Campbell adherent. We enjoy the stories as adults, but really, storytelling is about imparting the wisdom of the previous generations on to the children who are becoming adults, and giving them a context for how to behave and how to learn the lessons of the past without making the mistakes on their own. That’s the hope, that you can teach them how to avoid all the hardship but garner all the wisdom.

Advertisement

Preacher

Jesse and Tulip spearhead a rescue mission in two new images and an official synopsis for “Masada”, the season four premiere of Preacher— courtesy of Spoiler TV.

Advertisement

Visions of the apocalypse plague Jesse as he and Tulip get ready to strike Masada, where Cassidy is trapped, but Grail and Starr are ready for their assault; Jesse tries to find an unusual rock formation; Tulip attempts to rescue Cassidy.

Advertisement

The Walking Dead

TV Line has our first look at Thora Birch, unmasked, as the Whisperer, Gamma.

Advertisement

Batwoman

Coming Soon has a handful of new images from Batwoman — including a better look at Rachel Skarsten’s Red Alice. Head over there to see the rest.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Two-Sentence Horror Stories

A new trailer reveals the CW’s upcoming horror anthology series will debut Thursday, August 8, “with two back-to-back episodes” beginning at 9:00 PM ET/PT.

iZombie

Finally, Seattle’s zombie problem comes to a (bloody, severed) head in the trailer for “All’s Well That Ends Well”, the series finale of iZombie.

Banner art by Jim Cooke.