Avengers: Endgame

As part of a tie-in contest, Orville Redenbacher popcorn’s official website has a banner showcasing some new costumes for certain Avengers, mainly Iron Man, Black Widow, the Hulk, and of course the finally-returned Hawkeye.

Meanwhile, Disney Australia has an official synopsis.



After the devastating events of Avengers: Infinity War (2018), the universe is in ruins due to the efforts of the Mad Titan, Thanos. With the help of remaining allies, the Avengers must assemble once more in order to undo Thanos’ actions and restore order to the universe once and for all, no matter what consequences may be in store.

Kingsman: The Great Game

The Daily Mail’s Baz Bamigboye reports Gemma Arterton, Aaron Taylor-Johnson, Tom Hollander (playing 3 roles, apparently!), Djimon Hounsou, and Alison Steadman have joined the cast of the Kingsman prequel.

The Bells

Amblin Partners will team with Vertigo Entertainment for a film adaptation of Tony Lunedi’s popular Reddit horror story from /nosleep, The Spire in the Woods. Now titled The Bells, the story concerns a teenage boy investigating the supernatural phenomenon that caused his friend to commit suicide. [Bloody-Disgusting]

Shrink

Sony Pictures has purchased the film rights to Rob Liefeld’s comic book, Shrink, concerning a psychiatrist who specializes in diagnosing superheroes. [Deadline]

Untitled Supernatural Revenge Thriller

Tigers Are Not Afraid director Issa López has signed on to direct a “supernatural revenge thriller” for Legendary “said to be rooted in Mexican cultural lore.” [THR]

Shazam!

We Got This Covered reports a “body double” for Henry Cavill’s Superman makes a cameo at the end of Shazam! “as part of the payoff to a running joke.”

A Quiet Place 2

According to Production Weekly, A Quiet Place 2 begins filming this summer in upstate New York.

Doctor Sleep

Appearing as a guest on the Now What?! podcast, actress Emily Alyn Lind (who plays Snakebite Andi) laid out the premise of The Shining sequel, Doctor Sleep.

So, basically, it picks up from when Danny – played by Ewan McGregor – is going down the wrong path, a lot like his dad, who’s played by Jack Nicholson in the original movie. He decides when he is younger, right after the Overlook Hotel has been destroyed, that he is going to turn off his powers. This little girl named Abra Stone reaches out to him, and he hasn’t had his powers – his shining – on for twenty something years since he was a little boy. And this little girl Abra Stone reaches out to him somehow and needs his help because she has the most powerful shining out of everyone in the world. So, she’s reaching out to Danny to try and help her because this cult called the True Knot, which I’m a part of, is trying to capture her because what they do is kill children and eat the shining out of them, and that makes them almost immortal. So they are trying to find her because if they eat her, they will be set for years and years and years and be very healthy. It’s sort of like – the movie is really cool because you have two different storylines going on – you see the whole Aubra-Danny storyline and the True Knot storyline and they’re kind of coming together until the end when they emerge into one.

Fantastic Beasts 3

Speaking with Hey U Guys, actor Dan Fogler stated the reason Fantastic Beasts 3 has been temporarily delayed is due to the sheer enormity of the project compared to the first two.

Yeah, we start in the Fall. The movie is going to be gigantic! The reason we were given is that the movie is bigger than the first two combined. They needed more time to prep and they didn’t want to rush anything so they pushed it back.

Avatar 2-4

In a recent interview with Collider, producer Jon Landau revealed the second, third and fourth Avatar movies will begin filming their respective live-action segments this spring.

We have completed our principal capture on Avatar 2, 3, and part of 4. We’re going to do our live-action filming in New Zealand in the spring of this year.

Charlie’s Angels

Elizabeth Banks shared our first look at the new Charlie’s Angels on Twitter.

The Boy II

Bloody-Disgusting has a new screenshot from The Boy II.

The Prodigy

Miles undergoes hypnotherapy in a new clip, also from Bloody-Disgusting.

Batwoman

Rachel Skarsten (who played Dinah Lance on the short-lived WB Birds of Prey television series) has joined the cast of the CW’s Batwoman as Alice, “the leader of the Lewis Carroll–inspired Wonderland Gang. Swinging unpredictably between maniacal and charming, Alice has made it her mission to undermine Gotham’s sense of security.” [Deadline]

Agents of SHIELD

Clark Gregg recently told Entertainment Tonight about the show’s new future—while also hinting that its renewal for seasons six and seven might actually be its real last:

We had this really wonderful end of season five — the [season finale] episode was even called ‘The End’ — and we had reason to believe that we were done. We’d had these wonderful five seasons and a very tight family, and it was very, very sad. And then they called everyone up and said, we’re actually gonna do two more short, 13-episode seasons, which is really the number we thought we always could do best at.

The Twilight Zone

TV Guide reports Once Upon a Time star Ginnifer Goodwin has been cast in an upcoming episode titled “Point of Origin,” co-starring James Frain and Zabryna Guevara.

Locke & Key

Thomas Mitchell Barnet and Asha Bromfield have joined the cast of Locke & Key as Sam Lesser, “a troubled, sensitive young man who longs for a connection and will go to desperate lengths to find one” and Zadie, “a spunky, horror nerd and lone female member of the Savini Squad”, respectively. [Deadline]



The Locke kids also posted a family photo:

Muppets Live Another Day

Once Upon a Time showrunners Edward Kitsis and Adam Horowitz will team with Josh Gad on a new TV series starring The Muppets for Disney+, according to a post on Splash Report. Allegedly titled Muppets Live Another Day, the series will be set after the events of The Muppets Take Manhattan and concern Kermit and company coming together to solve the mysterious disappearance of Rowlf the Dog.

Motor Girl

Terry Moore revealed he’s now writing a television pilot for Hulu based on his comic book series, Motor Girl, concerning a junkyard owner who protects aliens from the government with her 600-pound gorilla, Mike.

Pennyworth

Executive producer Danny Cannon revealed Alfred Pennyworth with go up against the grandchildren of Jack the Ripper in a new interview with Deadline.

[The show will feature] archetypal villains and classic villains of British literature; they’re all available to us. Jack the Ripper was [around in the] 1880s, but he has descendants.

Gotham

In related news, journalists Damian Holbrook and Chris Hayner hyped recently screened footage from the Gotham series finale on Twitter.

The Dark Tower

The Hashtag Show has word Amazon’s The Dark Tower TV series begins production mid-April in Croatia, and where it will continue to film until late-June.

Roswell, New Mexico

Roswell flashes back to the dark heart of 2008 in the synopsis for episode six, “Smells Like Teen Spirit.”

In a series of flashbacks to 2008, secrets are uncovered about Rosa’s final day, Isobel’s (Lily Cowles) mysterious blackouts and Alex (Tyler Blackburn) and Michael’s (Michael Vlamis) relationship in high school. Jeanine Mason, Nathan Parsons, Michael Trevino and Trevor St. John also star. Tim Andrew directed the episode written by Eva McKenna & Carina Adly MacKenzie (#106). Original airdate: 2/26/2019.

Legacies

A town-wide quarantine threatens to expose the group’s supernatural identities in the synopsis for episode twelve, “There’s a Mummy on Main Street.”

When the urn goes missing, Alaric (Matthew Davis), Hope (Danielle Rose Russell), Josie (Kaylee Bryant), Lizzie (Jenny Boyd), Kaleb (guest star Chris Lee), Dorian (guest star Demetrius Bridges) and Emma (guest star Karen David) hit the road to locate the artifact before the next Malivore creature arrives. Meanwhile, Lizzie takes aim at Hope for all the past spring breaks she’s ruined. Finally, the group bands together when a town-wide quarantine threatens to expose their supernatural identities. Julie Plec directed the episode written by Marguerite MacIntyre & Sherman Payne (#110). Original airdate 2/28/2019.

What We Do in the Shadows

Earbuds are a potential choking hazard in the latest TV spot.

Supernatural



Finally, Jack (apparently) kills Rowena in the trailer for next week’s episode of Supernatural, “Ouroboros.”

