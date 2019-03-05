Your browser does not support HTML5 video tag.Click here to view original GIF GIF: Ultraman (Netflix)

CG anime doesn’t exactly have the best reputation in the world, but maybe, just maybe, there’s enough going on in Ultraman that this doesn’t immediately look bad. In fact, it looks pretty damn kickass.



Although we’ve had a few teases already for Production IG’s adaptation of Eiichi Shimizu and Tomohiro Shimoguchi’s manga take on the iconic Tokusatsu series, Netflix has dropped a new trailer for the show that fills us in a little more on the premise of the series, while showing off some intense-looking action for the latest wearer of the Ultraman title.

That wearer is a young teen named Shinjiro Hayata, who is tasked with donning the Ultra suit by his father, who himself used to protect the world as the legendary Ultraman. When an alien threat returns to menace Earth, Shinjiro finds himself unsure if he’s worthy of his father’s legacy or capable of even wielding the incredible power Ultraman has.

He’s going to have to be, though, if he doesn’t want his ass handed to him by either the giant monsters or the other mysterious suit-wearers briefly glimpsed in this action-packed trailer. So far Ultraman looks pretty slick, but we’ll have to wait and see how the show unfolds to see if it’ll change anyone’s mind about CG anime beyond some sparkly-looking Ultra beams. Ultraman hits Netflix on April 1.

