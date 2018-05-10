Photo: Universal

The last few trailers for Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom have hinted at it, but this new featurette states it plainly: With this sequel, the team behind the iconic franchise hopes to change everything.



How? By making the action more claustrophobic and focusing on a friendship between a human and a dinosaur. But that’s just the start of it. Below, listen to director J.A. Bayona, along with his cast and crew, explain why they feel Fallen Kingdom is so different from the films it follows.

There’s no doubt that Fallen Kingdom is attempting to pivot the Jurassic franchise, making the story less about exotic islands and more about how what happens on those islands can impact the outside world. That’s a good thing, but will this film and its 2021 sequel succeed in doing that? And will the new trilogy come close to having the pop culture impact of the original film? We’ll start to find out June 22 when Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom opens.

