Image: Netflix

Jessica Jones is the last of Marvel’s Defenders to make her exit from Netflix’s corner of the MCU, but before she leaves, there’s one last case she’s got to solve. And it’s going to push the hard-drinking hero to her limits at a time when she’s already stretched thin.

In a new, brief teaser trailer for Jessica Jones’ third and final season, a deranged sociopath who sees Jessica as a fraud has the investigator set in his sights. While Trish is still around to provide her friend with some much-needed backup, the would-be killer is much closer to accomplishing his goals than either hero realizes.

Jessica Jones season 3 premieres June 14.

