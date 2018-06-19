Image: Derek Charm (IDW)

IDW’s Star Trek comics have already played host to some zany pop-culture crossovers, from Doctor Who to the Green Lantern Corps, to, err, Planet of the Apes. But the latest crossover is seeing the original Trek crew meet the Transformers in a very fun way.



io9 can exclusively reveal that this September will see the launch of Star Trek vs. Transformers, a new crossover miniseries from the creative team of writers John Barber and Mike Johnson, alongside artist Philip Murphy and colorist Leonardo Ito. The series—which will run for four issues—is inspired by the aesthetic and continuities from the cartoon iterations of both Trek and Transformers: the 1973 cult classic Star Trek: The Animated Series, and the original 1984 Transformers show.

So yes, Trek fans, that means Lieutenant M’Ress is coming face to face with some giant transforming robots.

Image: Philip Murphy (IDW)

The series will begin in the Star Trek universe, when the U.S.S. Enterprise answers a distress call on the edge of Klingon Space, only to find a dilithium mine under attack from 20th century-era jets and helicopters. When a certain red truck shows up to lend a hand, however, Kirk and the crew discover that there’s more than meets the eye to their new vehicular friends and foes.

“This is a crossover several decades in the making, and we could not be more thrilled to bring it to fans,” Johnson said in a press release provided to io9. “John and I are having a blast writing the first meeting of Starfleet and Cybertronians, and Phil is the perfect artist to bring these two franchises together on the page.”

Image: Derek Charm (IDW)

The first issue of Star Trek vs. Transformers will hit shelves this September.

