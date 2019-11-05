A New His Dark Materials Trailer Teases the Rest of Season One, Including (Hell Yeah) a Bear Fight

His Dark Materials has finally debuted on BBC and HBO, introducing folks to Lyra Belacqua (Dafne Keen) and the weird and wonderful world she inhabits. But there’s still plenty more story to tell in the first season... including that thing you all know we’re here for. That’s right: The bear fight.

After “Lyra’s Jordan,” HBO released a new trailer teasing what to expect from the rest of season one on His Dark Materials. As of the end of the first episode, Lyra is heading to London so she can look for her friend Roger (Lewin Lloyd) with Mrs. Coulter (Ruth Wilson), but things aren’t quite what they seem with her new guardian. She ends up on an adventure heading north to search for the missing children, teaming up with gyptians, Lee Scoresby (Lin-Manuel Miranda), and yes, an armored bear.

Meanwhile, Lord Asriel (James McAvoy) is promising a war for the “future of humanity,” something that’s bound to excite and terrify fans of Phillip Pullman’s trilogy. We’re in for a wild ride, folks. Keep your daemons close.

Advertisement

His Dark Materials returns with episode two on BBC this Sunday, followed by an airing on HBO the following day.

For more, make sure you’re following us on our Instagram @io9dotcom.