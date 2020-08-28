ENOUGHThe extrajudicial killings of black people must stop.
Click here to read our coverage.
We come from the future
ShopSubscribe
We come from the future
MoviesHorror

A New Haunted Mansion Movie Is Rising From the Grave at Disney

germainlussier
Germain Lussier
Filed to:Haunted Mansion
Haunted MansionThe Haunted MansionKatie DippoldDisneyDisneylandtheme parks
Save
The Haunted Mansion may make its return to the big screen.
The Haunted Mansion may make its return to the big screen.
Photo: Disney Parks

Since the Eddie Murphy disaster, it feels like there have been about 999 tries to adapt iconic Disney ride The Haunted Mansion into a movie. If so, maybe lucky 1,000 will be the ticket.

Advertisement

According to the Hollywood Reporter, Disney has hired writer Katie Dippold to pen a new script based on the ride about the spooky mansion in which 999 ghosts reside, and you may be number 1,000. If you didn’t get the reference above.

Dippold was a writer on Mad TV and Parks and Recreation before graduating to features like The Heat and Ghostbusters: Answer the Call. Both of those films did a very good job of balancing action and humor, which is almost certainly a factor in her hiring. Producers Dan Lin and Jonathan Eirich, who made the Aladdin remake, are also on board.

Advertisement

Since the 2003 Eddie Murphy film (which sports a putrid 14% rating on Rotten Tomatoes), Disney has made numerous attempts to adapt the popular ride into a four-quadrant hit a la Pirates of the Caribbean. Most famously, Haunted Mansion superfan Guillermo del Toro had been developing an idea with Ryan Gosling attached but it never materialized. There’s no word on what Dippold’s take will do differently than previous ones, but fingers crossed she can crack the case.

The Haunted Mansion opened at Disneyland in 1969 and remains a crowd favorite today. Guests take a “Doom Buggy” on a slow ride through a gorgeously decorated mansion filled with ghosts and goblins of all shapes and sizes. Some of the characters, like Madame Leota and the Hitchhiking Ghosts, have even made their way into popular culture. There’s just a treasure trove of material to work with and it’s all just begging for a redo on the big screen.

G/O Media may get a commission
Dyson TP02 Air Purifier (Refurbished)

For more, make sure you’re following us on our Instagram @io9dotcom.

Advertisement
Germain Lussier

Entertainment Reporter for io9/Gizmodo

Share This Story

Get our newsletter

More from Gizmodo

10 Totally Excellent Fictional Movie Bands

Updates From The New Mutants, Star Trek: Lower Decks, and More

Fox Is Developing an X-Files Animated Spinoff About the Dorkiest FBI Agents

More Like Republican Novel Corona-vention, Am I Right Folks? Haha. Oh My God This Is Going to Get Someone Killed

DISCUSSION