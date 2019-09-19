Image: Jamie Jones (Comixology)

Last month, Comixology announced that throughout September it would drop four brand new miniseries in its ongoing, creator-owned original series line. Well, September is here, and we’ve got an exclusive look at the next miniseries kicking off in just a week’s time: the cyberpunk hackstravaganza Quarter Killer.

Penned by Vita Ayala and Danny Lore, and with art from Jamie Jones and Ryan Ferrier, Quarter Killer follows the mysterious hacktivist for hire Quentin Kidd, a.k.a. QK. A former corporate worker who now fights the system, Quentin takes jobs that only pay in one of the last untraceable currencies left in their dystopian society: quarters.

“Quarter Killer started with the concept of Robin Hood in the hood, but cyberpunk and brown,” Ayala said in a press release provided to io9. “When not working, QK tends to help solve problems around the hood, and help their friends keep out of trouble. The major themes in Quarter Killer are related to community, identity, and morality—[the series] is about being more than what people have decided you are, about choosing your family, and living by your own code.”

One of the ways the series approaches identity issues is through Quentin, who identifies as queer and uses they/them pronouns. “We are inhabiting a world which is all about Queer Brown Cool, and creating cyberpunk and Afrofuturistic worlds full of fun and energy,” Danny Lore, Ayala’s co-writer and collaborator on their James Bond miniseries for Dynamite comics, added. “Jamie Jones was a natural fit to illustrate Quarter Killer. Jamie has developed a fun, rich, energetic world. His art reflects the cyberfunk hustle and flow of these characters, for pages that never feel stale or forced.”

Enter QK’s world as they take on the case of a missing father in our exclusive preview of the first issue below!

An exclusive look inside Quarter Killer #1. 1 / 6

Quarter Killer #1 hits Comixology next Wednesday, September 25—if you’re subscribed to Amazon Prime, Kindle Unlimited, or comiXology Unlimited, it’ll be free to read—otherwise you’ll be able to purchase the issue through Comixolgy for $3.

