A New Gretel & Hansel Trailer Promises a Delectable Dinner of Deadly Delights

Beth Elderkin
Maybe don’t look under the bloody sheet, girl.
Image: Orion Pictures (YouTube)
The witch in the woods has found a new feast, along with a possible eating companion. The new trailer for Gretel & Hansel has arrived, promising a new take on a familiar tale. We all know what the Borg Queen witch has in store for Hansel (yummy num nums), but what about Gretel? That may be more complicated.

In the first full trailer for Gretel & Hansel, from director Osgood Perkins (The Blackcoat’s Daughter), we meet Gretel (Sophia Lillis) and brother Hansel (Sammy Leakey) abandoned in the woods, forced to fend for themselves. They come across a mysterious cottage in search of work but instead find themselves in the company of a witch (Alice Krige) who’s got lots of delicious treats for them to eat. But where did the meals come from...and why are children’s shoes hanging from trees? As Gretel searches for an answer, the witch seems to be courting her for a higher purpose. Cannibalism, maybe?

It’s a story we’ve seen adapted time and time again—who can forget that time Hawkeye was a witch hunter in leather pants—but this one is definitely going deep on the horror aspects of this Grimm Fairy Tale with a bit of The Witch thrown into the mix. Whether it’ll be a tasty combination remains to be seen. Bon appétit!

Gretel & Hansel comes out January 31.

