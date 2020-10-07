A New Godzilla Anime Is Set to Be Unleashed

Big boi. Image : Netflix/Toho

The Witcher releases more teases of season two. Daniel Craig reveals some of the delayed James Bond film to tide us over. Lumberjanes is coming to HBO Max. Plus updates from Spider-Man 3, The Haunting of Bly Manor, and more. Spoilers away!



Super High

Andy Samberg, Craig Robinson and Common have joined the cast of Super High, “a superhero comedy where smoking special weed gives you super powers.” According to Deadline, New Line Cinema paid seven-figures for “the script alone” with a production commitment included.

The Purge 6 & 7



In conversation with The Radio Times, Jason Blum stated he hopes to make more Purge movies following the release of The Forever Purge next summer.

I would never say its end is set in stone. Hopefully, I’ll talk James [DeMonaco] into making a couple more.

The Witcher



GASP! Yennefer of Vengerberg is alive? Given Netflix’s latest tease from season two, it would appear so.

Thomas & Friends

Quantum of Solace director Marc Foster is now attached to direct a live-action/animation Thomas the Tank Engine movie at Mattel Films. Alyssa Hill (A Taste of Power) and Jesse Wigutow (the upcoming Tron3) are behind the script.

Spider-Man 3

A “no parking” notice reveals Spider-Man 3 will begin filming October 16 in Queens, New York under its working title, “Serenity Now.”

The Swarm

Bloody-Disgusting reports Netflix has acquired the rights to The Swarm, an upcoming French thriller from Just Philippot about a bloodsucking swarm of locusts.

No Time to Die

Daniel Craig shared a clip from No Time to Die’s cold open on The Tonight Show.

The Wolf of Snow Hollow



The werewolf attacks a Volvo in a new clip from The Wolf of Snow Hollow.

The 355

Jessica Chastain, Lupita Nyong’o, Penélope Cruz, Bingbing Fan, and Diane Kruger star in the trailer for The 355, Simon Kinberg’s latest spy-thriller.

Mortal

Saban has also released another trailer for Mortal, in which an American backpacker in Norway is revealed to have fire-starting superpowers.

The Mandalorian

A new video from Disney+ Denmark confirms Timothy Olyphant and Rosario Dawson for the second season of The Mandalorian.

The Peripheral

Chloë Grace Moretz will star in Amazon’s adaptation of William Gibson’s The Peripheral as Flynne Fisher, “a woman trying to hold together the pieces of her broken family in a forgotten corner of tomorrow’s America. Flynne is smart, ambitious and doomed. She has no future – until the future comes calling for her.”

The Cleaners

Amazon is developing The Cleaners, a new series from The OA’s Dominic Orlando and actor Orlando Bloom. Based on a short story by Ken Liu, the series tells how “in the near future, inanimate objects carry the memories of people’s experiences, and a certain number of the population have the ability to relive those memories by touch. Cleaners are specialists hired to sanitize the objects and relieve emotional burdens these memories may hold. At the center of this story is a young man who inherits his family’s cleaning business, and takes on a mysterious new commission.”

Godzilla: Singular Point

THR report Netflix is developing a new, Godzilla anime series featuring character designs by Blue Exorcist’s Kazue Kato and a new Godzilla design from Ghibli animator Eiji Yamamori. “Though details on the plot are currently unavailable, the series will feature “a new cast and an original story unrelated to the series of animated [Godzilla] films” according to. Next year, the king returns, teased Netflix.

Lumberjanes

A press release for an upcoming panel at the Children’s Media Association New York reveals HBO Max has ordered an animated Lumberjanes series. Series creator Noelle Stevenson will “write, direct, and executive produce” a feature special leading into the series.

We Baby Bears

Comic Book reports a We Bare Bears spinoff focusing entirely on the Baby Bears is in development and set to premiere next year on Cartoon Network. A press release states, “ Each episode transports them into vibrant and colorful worlds, where they befriend legions of familiar fairytale faces. During their nonstop crusade, they are faced with the decision to stay or to continue on their journey for a permanent abode they can call home.”

The Haunting of Bly Manor

Oliver Jackson-Cohen discussed his “toxic” portrayal of Peter Quint in a new interview with Entertainment Weekly.

I said, very early on, we can’t play him as a villain. It was a similar conversation that director Leigh [Whannell] and I had on Invisible Man. We didn’t want him to be the black mustache-twirling [guy]. I think the same thing applied with Peter. Mike and I were both really interested in blurring the lines. What Peter does in Bly is toxic. It is about masculinity and it is about ownership and it’s about possession. I kept on saying to Mike, he’s a little boy that’s really badly hurt and he’s put on all of these masks in order to appear to be this thing.

Lucifer

Filming has officially begun on the sixth and final season of Lucifer.

Treehouse of Horror XXXI

Bloody-Disgusting has images from this year’s Simpsons Halloween special, which includes parodies of Into the Spider-Verse, Russian Doll, and Toy Story. Click through for more.

Primal

Finally, Spear and Fang contend with what looks like a zombie virus affecting dinosaurs in the trailer for next Sunday’s episode of Primal.

