The 2016 Ghostbusters reboot might have been a bit...divisive among certain audiences, but here’s some news to please the haters, and also anyone else who just happens to fervently love Ghostbusters: A brand-new Ghostbusters film, set in the same world as the 1984 original, is officially in the works.



Entertainment Weekly, which broke the news, reveals that the film will be directed by Jason Reitman—who’s found plenty of success with his own career (Tully, Young Adult, Up in the Air, Juno), but also happens to be the son of original Ghostbusters director Ivan Reitman.

Calling himself “the first Ghostbusters fan” and recalling his visits to the set as a little kid, Reitman told EW that “I wanted to make a movie for all the other fans,” and clarifies further: “This is the next chapter in the original franchise. It is not a reboot. What happened in the ‘80s happened in the ‘80s, and this is set in the present day.”

Though there’s no word on if any O.G. Ghostbusters stars will return, Reitman—who co-wrote the screenplay with Gil Kenan—further teased “wonderful surprises and new characters,” though he made it clear that we won’t be seeing any of the “brilliant actresses” who starred in Paul Feig’s 2016 reboot: “This new movie will follow the trajectory of the original film.”

The new-old Ghostbusters is currently slated for summer 2020, so while we don’t know much of anything beyond “it’s happening” right now, we’ll surely be hearing more soon. Fingers crossed for a Rick Moranis comeback!

