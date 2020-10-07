Filed to: From a Certain Point of View

You’ll learn more about Yoda in The Empire Strikes Back: From a Certain Point of View. Photo : Lucasfilm

Everything and everyone has a story. That’s just true in life. The problem is, not everyone has someone to tell those stories. When it comes to Star Wars, though, the franchise can recruit an army of incredibly talented authors to create s tories about the smallest, most seemingly insignificant things. And it’s awesome.

Advertisement

That’s basically the set- up for the From a Certain Point of View series. The first installment was released in 2017 to celebrate the 40th anniversary of Star Wars; the second one comes out November 10 , tied to the 40th anniversary of The Empire Strikes Back. Forty authors wrote 40 short stories exploring all kinds of weird, awesome things surrounding Empire: the probe droids and wampas, characters like Darth Vader and Lando Calrissan, and so much more. Plus, many of the stories fill in gaps or answer questions that you probably never even considered before.

Here are just a few of the examples of those questions, followed by information on the story (and author) in the book that’ll answer it.

Advertisement

What was Yoda thinking when a certain X-Wing landed on Dagobah?



Does Force Ghost Obi-Wan have thoughts when he’s not appearing to Luke?

Advertisement

What was Willrow Hood thinking as he ran with his camtono?

Advertisement

Who was the chef tasked with cooking for Darth Vader when he came to Cloud City?

Advertisement

Can we learn more about Rogue Two, the pilot who found Han and Luke on Hoth?

Advertisement

What would happen if a journalist did a profile on bounty hunters 4-Lom and Zuckuss?

Advertisement

Who ran Cloud City before Lando?

Advertisement

How did Palpatine find out Luke Skywalker was still alive, and that he was the person who blew up the Death Star?

Advertisement

Does the cave on Dagobah have a mind of its own?

Advertisement

Is L3-37 the only droid inside the Millennium Falcon?

Advertisement

What else did the probe droids sent out by the Empire find, besides the rebels on Hoth?

Advertisement

Were Dengar and IG-88 friends?



Advertisement

And that’s just 12 of the 40 stories in the collection . Click on any of them to see the rest of the 40, or just head to the Star Wars Books Twitter account.

On a very cool, book-related note: w hile I was writing this post, that same Twitter account posted the opening crawl for the entire launch of The High Republic. That’s the huge new Star Wars storyline coming in 2021 which you can read more about here. Check it out.

Advertisement

Basically, though we won’t have a new Star Wars movie for quite some time, fans will have plenty of new stories to discuss in print.

Advertisement

For more, make sure you’re following us on our Instagram @io9dotcom.