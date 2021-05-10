A New Dragon Ball Super Movie Is On the Way

Image : Bird Studio/Shueisha, Toei Animation

It’s been three years since Dragon Ball Super: Broly hit, kicked, and kamehameha-ed its way into theaters, raking in $120 million around the world. Now, a sequel movie is gearing up for a rematch.



Other than it’s scheduled to premiere in 2022, we know virtually nothing about this second Dragon Ball Super movie, of course. Like in Broly, series creator Akira Toriyama seems to have created the story, and will be writing the screenplay. In a message of the official Dragon Ball U.S. site, Toriyama also teased it “may feature an unexpected character,” which is interesting in as much as the previous movie introduced the fan-favorite character Broly—star of a trio of non-canonical Dragon Ball Z movies in the ‘90s—into the franchise’s main canon for the first time. There aren’t any other non-canonical characters even close to Broly’s stature that could make an equally anticipated jump, so it’s up in the air as to who Toriyama could pull in this time.

Given the massive success of the Broly movie, perhaps there’s a reasonable guess that Broly could be coming back, and that this film could serve as a direct sequel to the previous one. If that’s true, his English voice will likely need to be recast as voice actor Dragon Ball licensor Funimation has severed ties with Vic Mignogna, who voiced the character since 2003, after multiple allegations of sexual harassment surfaced in 2019.

That’s it for now, though. When we know more about the movie, you’ll know more.

