We’re now one episode away from the end of HBO’s Game of Thrones. While the final season of the groundbreaking fantasy series has been, umm, a bit divisive...it still represents a decade of growth, change, and storytelling. To show us where the series has gone, and how it ended, HBO will be airing a new documentary charting the end of Game of Thrones.

HBO has released a trailer for Game of Thrones: The Last Watch, a documentary about the creation of season eight of Game of Thrones. Directed by noted documentary filmmaker Jeanie Finlay, the two-hour documentary focuses on the people behind the scenes and sets of the final season; it’ll cover everything from building the world of Game of Thrones to crafting the weapons and armor.

Game of Thrones: The Last Watch will air on May 26, the week after the final episode of Game of Thrones. In the meantime, be sure to check out our recap of the penultimate episode of the show, leading us into the series finale.

