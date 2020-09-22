A New Director Has Boarded the Cassian Andor Star Wars Show

A new director has joined the Cassian Andor show. Photo : Lucasfilm

As things move ahead with Disney+’s The Mandalorian and Obi-Wan Kenobi series , Cassian Andor’s show just got a significant update.

Advertisement

Deadline reports that due to covid-19 related travel issues, Rogue One writer and Cassian Andor series showrunner Tony Gilroy will not be directing the show’s first few episodes as scheduled. He’s still the showrunner and executive producer but he’s handed the directorial duties to Toby Haynes.

Haynes is probably best known for directing the stellar USS Callister episode of Black Mirror but he’s also done episodes of Doctor Who and Sherlock, as well as the new show Utopia. He was apparently on Lucasfilm’s list to direct later episodes, but since the production of the show will be in the United Kingdom, Haynes lives in the United Kingdom, and Gilroy lives in New York, this was considered best for all parties.

Advertisement

Honestly, it’s not the hugest piece of news. But it is news. It’s also a reminder that in addition to The Mandalorian and Obi-Wan shows, the Cassian show is being worked on and will, eventually, see the light of day. Which is very exciting, indeed.

For more, make sure you’re following us on our Instagram @io9dotcom.