A New Clip From Tonight's Crisis Episode Features a Very Different Superman

Gotta respect a good hair swirl. Image : The CW ( YouTube

The crisis is growing, and the heroes of the Arrowverse are going to need an even bigger team to take on the Anti-Monitor.

In a clip from tonight’s Crisis on Infinite Earths: Part Two (technically Batwoman), the team welcomes the latest Clark Kent, played by Legends of Tomorrow’s Brandon Routh. It’s the first time Routh’s worn the super-suit since 2006's Superman Returns but in this incarnation, he’s playing a version of Kingdom Come’s Superman. Man, it’s gonna be awkward when he meets the Atom (if they don’t come face to face we will be incredibly disappointed).

The Anti-Monitor has yet to arrive in the flesh but is wreaking havoc on the multiverse nevertheless, so Iris West Allen heads to another universe with Earth-38 Lois (Bitsie Tullock) and Clark (Tyler Hoechlin) to recruit another version of Clark (Routh). This Clark/Superman tragically lost most of the staff of the Daily Bugle, including his wife Lois Lane, after an attack by a disgruntled villain who didn’t think the paper was giving him enough press. I think we can all guess who that wa s.

Iris and Clark think he’s the missing piece they need—their Paragon—to stop the Anti-Monitor and save countless lives. Whether it’s going to be enough remains to be seen...but I’m guessing we’re going to need a few more heroes before the day is saved.

Crisis on Infinite Earths continues tonight with Batwoman, followed by The Flash, Arrow, and Legends of Tomorrow.

