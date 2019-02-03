Your browser does not support HTML5 video tag.Click here to view original GIF GIF: Captain Marvel

That’s how Carol Danvers has always done it.



Our latest look at Captain Marvel just dropped courtesy of the trailer marathon/American football game that is the Super Bowl LIII. There’s not that much new to the spot, aside from continuing to fill us in on Carol’s twisty-turny backstory as she chases memories of a life on Earth she’s not sure is hers. But it does feature that rallying cry of the Kelly Sue DeConnick and David Lopez’s initial run of the Captain Marvel comic to splendid effect: Higher. Further. Faster.

Whether it’s on Earth or among the stars, however, Carol’s more than ready to kick some serious ass. This movie continues to look like a total blast.

Advertisement

Starring Brie Larson as Carol Danvers, leading a cast that includes Samuel L. Jackson, Jude Lawson, Annette Bening, Clark Gregg, Ben Mendelson, one Very Good Kitty, and more, Captain Marvel soars into theaters on March 8.

For more, make sure you’re following us on our new Instagram @io9dotcom.