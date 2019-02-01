Photo: Disney

Everyone is always looking for clues to the future of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, right? Well, Marvel went ahead and put a big one in a new TV spot for Captain Marvel.

Here’s the TV spot courtesy of Comic Book Resources.

Five seconds into the above spot Carol Danvers (Brie Larson) asks a girl how she looks. The girl says “Fresh” and they give each other a high five. That girl is Monica Rambeau (played by Akira Akbar), and there’s a good chance she’s part of the next generation of Marvel films.

This is the first time we’ve actually seen Monica Rambeau in Captain Marvel footage, but we knew she was in there. If you read our set visit report, we got into it, plus the fact that a character named Maria Rambeau, played by Lashana Lynch, was announced was a not-so-subtle clue. Maria is Monica’s mother, an Air Force pilot and best friend of Carol before she went and got all super. Carol and Monica had a good relationship at that time, and it looks like it’ll continue once she gets over the whole “I’m a Kree” thing.

As you can read in this great piece from my colleague James Whitbrook, Monica has a long, storied history at Marvel. She was the hero Captain Marvel (before Carol Danvers) and now floats about with the Ultimates doing cosmic shit as Spectrum. In the Captain Marvel movie, she’s a little girl, but don’t forget this movie is set in the ‘90s. By the time Avengers: Endgame is over, and Captain Marvel has defeated Thanos, Monica will be a grown woman. A woman who very well could follow in the superhero footsteps of her Aunt Carol.

When could this happen though? That’s difficult to say considering very little is known about what Marvel is doing after Avengers: Endgame. The studio doesn’t even have a 2020 movie announced, though Disney has untitled films scheduled for release May 1 and November 6 of that year. You have to think, at some point, a Captain Marvel sequel would be in the works and that could be a good time for Monica to rise up to power.

For now though, we’ll meet her and a whole other side of the Marvel Cinematic Universe in Captain Marvel, which opens March 8.

