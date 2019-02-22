Image: Marvel (Entertainment Weekly)

Skrulls are a key part of the Marvel universe, set to officially make their big screen debut in Captain Marvel. But unless you’re a comics buff, they’re still a bit of a mystery.

Luckily, this new featurette, first revealed by Entertainment Weekly, shines a brighter light on the Kree vs. Skrulls war, and what these baddies are doing here on Earth.

In this latest Captain Marvel featurette, stars Brie Larson and Gemma Chan dive into their roles as members of the Starforce, a team of Kree “heroes, warrior heroes,” as Carol Danvers likes to put it (but we have a better explainer here). For centuries, they’ve been at war with the Skrulls, a race of shape-shifting aliens who’ve come to Earth in search of, well, something. We don’t know what exactly. All we know is Captain Marvel needs to stop them from getting it. But, since the Skrulls can literally be anyone, that does make the job challenging.



Advertisement

“Carol knows the Skrulls have infiltrated Earth, and it kind of creates a sense of paranoia,” according to Captain Marvel co-director Anna Boden. “The Skrulls are after something, and part of the mystery of the movie is Carol trying to figure out what they’re after and getting it before they do.”

Be sure to check out the video, as it also shows us some pretty cool Skrull shape-changing maneuvers. Captain Marvel lands in theaters on March 8.

For more, make sure you’re following us on our new Instagram @io9dotcom.