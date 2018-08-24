Photo: Insight Editions

We all know about Han Solo as a character: smuggler, scoundrel, father of an evil son. But what about as a concept? Why did this character, more than almost every other character not just in Star Wars, but in pop culture as a whole, resonate so much with so many? A new book will try to figure it out.

The book is called Star Wars Icons: Han Solo, written by Gina McIntyre, and it’ll be out November 13 from Insight Editions. It features interviews with Harrison Ford, Alden Ehrenreich, Mark Hamill, Billy Dee Williams, Peter Mayhew, Ron Howard, J. J. Abrams, Lawrence Kasdan, and Jonathan Kasdan, along with all sorts of new photos and concept art. Here’s the book’s cover as well as a few pages, which show how it approaches Solo not just from the Ford and Ehrenreich versions, but the comic book and book versions of the classic character too. Click on each to see it larger.

Photo: Insight Editions

Photo: Insight Editions

Photo: Insight Editions

Photo: Insight Editions

Photo: Insight Editions

As a Han Solo fan, this book has me drooling with anticipation. I can’t wait to learn more about the development of the character from that enormous list of experts. The one minor knock, though, is it seems McIntyre didn’t get to speak to Solo’s original creator, Mr. George Lucas, about it. However, she got Ford, Kasdan, Mayhew, and many others, so even without Lucas’ direct insight, we’ll sure get a glimpse into his mind too.



The preorder link is below and we’ll have more on the book soon.