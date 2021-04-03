A New Black Widow Trailer Has Major Avengers Vibes

A new Black Widow trailer is here. Photo : Marvel Studios

We think this is it. After a year of delays, July 9 seems to be the day Black Widow will be released, in theaters and on Disney+. And though there was a “Final Trailer” last year, Marvel has cut a “New Trailer” for the new release date, and this one feels much more epic.

Maybe it’s because it has all the footage from Widow with her fellow Avengers. Maybe it’s because of The Avengers score being used. Or m aybe it’s the new footage showing Natasha and her family decades previous, giving us a hint of how personal Black Widow gets.

Now that’s a trailer that gets you excited for the return of the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Starring Scarlett Johansson, Florence Pugh, David Harbour, Rachel Weisz, Ray Winstone, William Hurt, and O-T Fagbenle, Black Widow opens July 9.

