Black Adam

That Hashtag Show alleges that the script for DC’s Black Adam contains cameos from Hawkman—in a seemingly antagonistic role—Stargirl, and Atom Smasher, taking inspiration from Geoff Johns’ early-aughts writing on the character.

Cruella

That Hashtag Show also claims Nicole Kidman, Emma Thompson, Charlize Theron, Juliane Moore, and Demi Moore are on Disney’s shortlist to play Cruella de Vil’s arch-nemesis, the Baroness, in the upcoming Disney prequel starring Emma Stone.

Minotaur

According to Deadline, Amblin has hired Dean Israelite (Power Rangers) to write and direct Minotaur, “a supernatural thriller set in Johannesburg” concerning “the ivory trade in Africa.”

Bond 25

Variety reports Bond 25 plans to film a big, action set piece in Matera, Italy. Let your mind run rampant as to what that could possibly look like, as no other details were given.

Aquaman 2

In conversation with Syfy Wire, Patrick Wilson stated Orm is “not gonna be a main villain in another movie,” but will likely remain a supporting character in future Aquaman projects.

I don’t know what the future holds for Orm … You can’t kill him. He’s too important to [Arthur’s] journey … he’s a foil to [his character]. He’s not gonna be a main villain in another movie. I don’t think Orm ends up in Belle Reve like he does in the New 52. I assume they’re gonna keep him in some kind of jail below the surface. If [James] wants me back, I’m certainly happy to come back.

Doom: Annihilation



Dread Central reports the direct-to-video Doom reboot is now titled Doom: Annihilation and is currently slated for a fall 2019 release date.

Hellboy

Hellboy rides a horse—not even a pale one—in new photos from the film’s official Twitter.

Okko’s Inn

A young girl befriends several ghosts haunting her grandmother’s inn in the English trailer for Okko’s Inn.





Legacies

Hope fortifies the school in the synopsis for “There’s Always a Loophole,” the season finale of Legacies.

When a group of unwelcome visitors descends upon The Salvatore School, Hope (Danielle Rose Russell) leads the charge to keep her friends safe. Meanwhile, MG (Quincy Fouse) uncovers a secret about his mother and Josie (Kaylee Bryant) finds herself in a dire situation. Matthew Davis, Jenny Boyd and Peyton Alex Smith also star. Mary Lou Bellucci directed the episode written by Brett Matthews (#116). Original airdate 3/28/2019.

Riverdale

Meanwhile, Jughead’s war on drugs “puts him on a collision course” with his mother, Gladys, in the synopsis for “The Master.”



As Betty (Lili Reinhart) enlists Cheryl’s (Madelaine Petsch) help to infiltrate The Farm, Archie (KJ Apa) and Veronica (Camila Mendes) help an ally from his past. Meanwhile, Jughead’s (Cole Sprouse) attempt to put a stop to Riverdale’s drug trade puts him on a collision course with Gladys (guest star Gina Gershon). Finally, Hiram (Mark Consuelos) breaks some surprising news to Veronica. Marisol Nichols, Madchen Amick, Skeet Ulrich and Casey Cott also star. Pamela Romanowsky directed the episode written by Greg Murray & Ace Hasan (#317). Original airdate 3/27/2019.

Arrow

Oliver teams up with Laurel in the synopsis for “Inheritance,” airing March 25.

Laurel (Katie Cassidy) learns about some damaging information that affects Emiko (Sea Shimooka). Always looking to protect his sister, Oliver (Stephen Amell) invites Laurel to help investigate, which makes Felicity (Emily Bett Rickards) happy as her friend is now working with the team. However, when things go awry, Felicity is forced to make a choice between the team and Laurel. Patia Prouty directed the episode written by Sarah Tarkhoff & Elizabeth Kim (#717). Original airdate 3/25/2019.

Supergirl

Lex Luthor gets his very own flashback episode in the synopsis for “The House of L,” airing March 24.



In the wake of Lex Luthor’s (guest star Jon Cryer) return, the show flashes back to what he’s been doing for the last two years and how his secret machinations and plans have affected Supergirl (Melissa Benoist) and Lena (Katie McGrath). Carl Seaton directed the episode written by Dana Horgan & Eric Carrasco (#416). Original airdate 3/24/2019.

Black Lightning

KSiteTV has photos from the season finale of Black Lightning “The Book of the Apocalypse: Chapter One: The Alpha”—more at the link.

Charmed

KSiteTV also has a few photos from Charmed’s March 25 episode, “Memento Mori.” Click through to see the rest.

Doom Patrol

The Doom Patrol continue their battle with the Cult of the Unwritten Book in the promo for this week’s episode, “Paw Patrol.”

Supernatural

Sam, Dean and Castiel investigate exploding heads in a seemingly idyllic suburb in the promo for “Peace of Mind,” airing March 14.

Siren

Finally, mermaids and humans unite to fight an unscrupulous oil company in the trailer for this week’s episode of Siren, “Leverage.”

