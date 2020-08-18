We come from the future
ShopSubscribe
We come from the future
MoviesSci-Fi

A New Bill & Ted Face the Music Clip Introduces Another of the Movie's Excellent Daughters

cherylvis
Cheryl Eddy
Filed to:Bill And Ted Face The Music
Bill And Ted Face The MusicBill And TedGeorge CarlinKristen Schaalkeanu reevesAlex WinterSamara WeavingBrigette Lundy-PaineOrion
32
Save
Illustration for article titled A New iBill Ted Face the Music/i Clip Introduces Another of the Movies Excellent Daughters
Screenshot: YouTube

In this new clip from Bill & Ted Face the Music, the mysterious Kelly (Kristen Schaal) arrives seeking the dude duo’s help in a time-travel vessel that is decidedly not a phone booth. Who is she, exactly? Watch and see.

Whoa! So while the great George Carlin is sadly no longer with us, his Bill & Ted legacy lives on in the form of Rufus’ daughter. That’s fitting, since as we already knew, in Face the Music the middle-aged Bill (Alex Winter) and Ted (Keanu Reeves) have their own lookalike daughters who’re around Kelly’s age (played by Samara Weaving and Brigette Lundy-Paine) and will become unlikely heroes just like their dads.

Advertisement

Bill & Ted Face the Music hits theaters and on-demand August 28.

Advertisement

For more, make sure you’re following us on our Instagram @io9dotcom.

G/O Media may get a commission
Topshop Roll Hem Mom Denim Shorts
Cheryl Eddy

io9 News Editor

Share This Story

Get our newsletter

More from Gizmodo

Giancarlo Esposito on What It's Like to Play a Person of Color Among Star Wars' Fascist Villains

These Are Currently the Best Ways to Back Up Your Smartphone

Facebook Has a Superspreader Problem

Hasbro Recalls a Pair of Super Soakers Because of Their Dangerous Stickers

DISCUSSION

fusionaddict
fusionaddict

the middle-aged Bill (Alex Winter) and Ted (Keanu Reeves) have their own lookalike daughters who’re around Kelly’s age

Uh, Kristen Schaal is 42.