A New Bill & Ted Face the Music Clip Introduces Another of the Movie's Excellent Daughters

In this new clip from Bill & Ted Face the Music, the mysterious Kelly (Kristen Schaal) arrives seeking the dude du o’s help in a time-travel vessel that is decidedly not a phone booth . Who is she, exactly? Watch and see.

Whoa! So while the great George Carlin is sadly no longer with us, his Bill & Ted legacy lives on in the form of Rufus’ daughter. That’s fitting, since as we already knew, in Face the Music the middle-aged Bill (Alex Winter) and Ted (Keanu Reeves) have their own lookalike daughters who’re around Kelly’s age (played by Samara Weaving and Brigette Lundy-Paine) and will become unlikely heroes just like their dads.

Bill & Ted Face the Music hits theaters and on-demand August 28.

