The Halloween sequel/reboot has a new Michael Myers under the mask. Get a new look at Westworld’s second season. The sixth Sharknado could be the end for the franchise. Plus, what’s to come on Flash, Arrow, and Supergirl, another look at the Supernatural/Scooby Doo crossover, and new Rampage footage. Spoilers, Assemble!

Avengers: Infinity War

A new Japanese banner for the movie—which, hilariously, features the “original” Avengers team... except Hawkeye is replaced by Doctor Strange (poor Hawkeye!)—that’s emerged on the Marvel Studios subreddit features some intriguing new shots of Thanos wearing an Infinity Gauntlet with every stone on it, and Thor sans-eyepatch, but still with a faint scar from the injury that blinded him in Ragnarok, further stoking rumors that the Odinson finds himself “restored” during his quest for a new weapon in the movie.

Meanwhile, Gamora heralds Thanos’ wrath in the latest TV spot:

Halloween

In a new interview, Halloween Daily News reveals James Jude Courtney (Der Kindestod from Buffy the Vampire Slayer) is the latest actor to play Michael Myers. Original actor Nick Castle only makes a cameo in the new continuation of the original Halloween.

And David was also really sensitive and generous when he said, ‘We’re inviting Nick Castle to come back to do a little work. Do you have a problem with that, because you’re the Michael Myers now?’ And I was like, ‘Oh my God. Are you kidding? What an honor it would be, first of all, to meet the guy, but secondly to work with him. How good does that get?’ So we started work, and I can’t remember if it was the second or third week that Nick came in and did kind of a cameo. He did a couple of scenes, and I’m in the scenes with him, which is really beautiful. He and I were hoping that would happen, because he even said, ‘This is the passing of the torch.’ We met with foreign journalists on the set, and Nick was so super gracious and just saying, ‘Look, I’ve come in to do a cameo. Jim is our Michael Myers now.’

Sharknado 6

TV Line reports Sharknado 6 will be the final film of Syfy’s long-running annual franchise.

Duke Nukem

In conversation with Cinema Blend, producer Andrew Form discussed the struggles of adapting Duke’s abrasive personality into the modern age:

We are working on Duke Nukem right now. It’s going to be about tone. That’s about tone. How do you nail that tone in the way that Deadpool nailed the tone? I think we have to do that and if we don’t get the tone right then we’re not going to make the movie. You know that having a misogynistic guy in today’s world, how do you make that fun and lovable and at the same time he’s got to be an incredible badass, so those are the things that we’re struggling with and we’re going to try and come out with what I hope is a really fun ride. That’s the goal, is for it to be a really fun ride.

The Hunt

THR reports Damon Lindelof is once again teaming with writer Nick Cuse and director Craig Zobel for a mysterious horror/action film to be produced by Blumhouse Productions.

Captain Marvel

In a recent interview with ET, Ben Mendelsohn praised Brie Larson’s performance as Captain Marvel.

Brie is absolutely perfect for that role. Why? Because she’s a strong, yet sensitive, contemporary female. She is a champion, she’s a fantastic actress and she’s a great human. So you can’t ask for better for Captain Marvel.

Rampage

Dwayne Johnson personally introduced a new George-centric clip on his Twitter page.

Ready Player One

Though the Friday the 13th franchise rights are still tethered to the bottom of Camp Crystal Lake, Jason Voorhees makes a blink-and-you’ll-miss-it cameo in a new international TV spot.





Death of Superman

We also have a featurette on the new, animated DC film, Death of Superman.





Arrow

Episodes 21 and 22 of the season are titled, “Docket No. 11-19-41-73" and “The Ties That Bind,” respectively. [Spoiler TV]

The Flash

In Central City, 21 and 22 of Flash’s fourth season are titled “Harry and the Harrisons” and “Think Fast.” [Spoiler TV]

Supergirl

Meanwhile, on Earth-38, episodes 19 and 20 of Supergirl will be titled “The Fanatical” and “Dark Side of the Moon.” [Spoiler TV]

Gotham

Gordon and Bullock are after a wily bank robber in the synopsis for April 19th’s episode, “To Our Deaths and Beyond.”

Gordon and Bullock try to figure out who the clever thief is behind the robberies of various bank branches in Gotham. Meanwhile, Barbara is put in danger, forcing Tabitha to recruit help.

[Spoiler TV]

Meanwhile, David Mazouz has confirmed filming has officially wrapped on season four.

The Originals

TV Guide has a gallery of new images from the season five premiere, “Where You Left Your Heart.” Head over there to see the rest.

Westworld



Things get glitchy in the latest promo for Westworld’s second season, ahead of a trailer being released later today.

Supernatural

Finally, the Winchesters enter the Fortress of Deanitude a clip from tonight’s long-awaited Scooby-Doo crossover episode, “Scoobynatural.”

