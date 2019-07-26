Image: Disney

Where is Gamora? It’s one of the biggest questions at the end of Avengers: Endgame and, in a newly released deleted scene, the question is almost answered. More importantly though, that answer comes amid a whole new reaction to the death of Tony Stark.



So why did this scene get cut? Was Marvel worried about comparisons to the NFL or something? Not at all.

“It’s a beautiful scene with moving performances, but we filmed it prior to Tony Stark’s funeral,” Joe and Anthony Russo told USA Today.“The funeral scene ultimately became a more resonant and emotional reflection on Tony’s death for us.”

That makes sense. Especially because the battle was so fresh in everyone’s minds at this point. Having a few days to process it, and everyone dress up in black suits, feels more real and appropriate. Still, as a deleted scene, seeing all these characters bow to Stark has a certain power to it.

As for the Gamora bit, cutting this also leaves the question open as to where she went. If this scene was in the movie, we’d know for a fact she’s still alive. (And, frankly, the fact they shot this proves that’s where everyone was leaning.) She didn’t know Stark, though—so her leaving fits with her personality, and sets up possibilities for Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3.

All in all, it’s a very interesting scene, one we’re glad to we got to see. And there are more coming, too. Avengers: Endgame hits digital HD Tuesday and Blu-ray August 13.

