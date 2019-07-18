Image: Toho Animation/Funimation

Trailer Frenzy A special place to find the newest trailers for movies and TV shows you're craving.

My Hero Academia is on its way back after an explosive third season—but if you’ve been waiting to hear what to expect out of Deku and his new friends (and enemies) without having to read subtitles, Funimation has finally given us our first look at season 4's English dub.

As revealed at Funimation’s My Hero panel at San Diego Comic-Con, IGN just exclusively dropped the English-language dub trailer for the hit superhero anime’s fourth season:

Set in the stunning wake of All Might (Christopher Sabat)’s retirement as the number one superhero in the world, My Hero Academia’s fourth season sees young Deku (Justin Briner) encounter new friends—the U.A. Academy third-years known as “The Big Three”, Mirio Togata (Ricco Fajardo), Tamaki Amajiki (Aaron Dismuke), and Nejire Hado (Lindsay Seidel)—and new foes—mainly in the form of the mysterious Overhaul (Kellen Goff)—as the world of both heroes and villains alike seek to capitalize on the uneasy sate of superpowered affairs established by All Might’s retirement.

Advertisement

My Hero Academia returns to Funimation October 2019.

For more, make sure you’re following us on our new Instagram @io9dotcom.